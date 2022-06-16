Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2022: KR, ELYS, URBN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down by more than 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down more than 2%.

Kroger (KR) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.45 per diluted share, up from $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $1.28. Kroger was slipping past 3% recently.

Elys Game Technology (ELYS) was more than 1% lower after saying it has completed its registered direct offering of about 3.2 million common shares priced at $0.9475 per share for gross proceeds of about $3 million.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) said it amended its asset-based revolving credit facility to extend the maturity date of the senior secured revolver to June 2027 and to replace LIBOR as a reference interest rate for borrowings. Urban Outfitters was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.