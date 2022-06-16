Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2022: JOAN,OLPX,REV

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) plunging 4.5%.

In company news, Joann (JOAN) declined 2.3% after the fabrics and crafts retailer Thursday said chief financial officer Matt Susz died Wednesday and will be succeeded on an interim basis by company controller Tom Dryer during the search for a permanent CFO.

Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) fell more than 11% after Piper Sandler trimmed its price target for the hair care products company by $2 to $24 a share but also reiterating its overweight stock rating.

Revlon (REV) rallied Thursday, climbing over 11%, after the cosmetics company said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it seeks to address legacy debt while also tackling rising prices and supply chain issues. The company also is expecting $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lender base, subject to court approval, allowing it to continue daily operations without interruption.

