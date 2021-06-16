Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2021: ARKO, JWEL, EBAY, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.07% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently slipping by 0.14%.

ARKO (ARKO) will be added to the broad-market Russell 2000 Index as of June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions. ARKO was up more than 3% in recent trading.

Jowell Global (JWEL) reported Q1 operating loss of $254,000, compared with operating income of $271,000 a year earlier. Jowell Global was climbing past 3% recently.

eBay (EBAY) is in talks to sell its South Korean business to Shinsegae Group's E-Mart and web portal operator Naver for 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion), Reuters said, citing local media reports. eBay was marginally lower recently.

