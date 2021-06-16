Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2021: APRN,TAL,ARKO

Consumer stocks were mixed in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising less than 0.1%.

In company news, Blue Apron (APRN) fell almost 21% after the meal-ingredients delivery company priced a $20 million public offering of 4.71 million common shartes at $4.25 apiece, or 23.1% under Tuesday's closing price.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was getting plummeled again in Wednesday trading, with shares of the Chinese after-school tutoring company sinking over 17% after Morgan Stanley lowered its stock rating for TAL Education by two notches to underweight from overweight previously.

ARKO (ARKO) was dropping 2.3% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the convenience-store retailer said it will added to the Russell 2000 index on June 28, citing a preliminary list detailing the yearly reconstituting of the market gauge.

