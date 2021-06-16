Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2021: ACU,APRN,TAL,ARKO

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 1.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Acme United (ACU) was drifting back near its worst levels in late trade, slipping about 1.9%, after earlier paring a portion of those declines after saying the Small Business Administration has forgiven a $3.51 million Paycheck Protection Program loan taken out by the scissors, knives and other household goods seller to assist with weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARKO (ARKO) was dropping 2.3% this afternoon, giving back a nearly 2% morning advance that followed the convenience-store retailer saying it will be added to the Russell 2000 index on June 28, citing a preliminary list detailing the yearly reconstituting of the market gauge.

TAL Education Group (TAL) was getting pummeled again in Wednesday trading, with shares of the Chinese after-school tutoring company sinking over 17% after Morgan Stanley lowered its stock rating for TAL Education by two notches to underweight from overweight previously.

Blue Apron (APRN) fell almost 23% after the meal-ingredients delivery company priced a $20 million public offering of 4.71 million common shares at $4.25 apiece, or 23.1% under Tuesday's closing price.

