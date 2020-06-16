Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2020: HYRE,ERI,DTEA

Consumer stocks were higher, supported by new data showing retail sales surged 17.7% during May to $485.5 billion, led by apparel and sporting goods and restaurants and bars. The SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was up 1.7% recently while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 2.0%.

In company news, HyreCar (HYRE) rose 12% on Tuesday after the vehicle-sharing service reported a new, all-time monthly record of more than 79,000 rental days during May. The company also said business growth has largely returned to pre-COVID 19 levels, climbing to 19,587 rental days during the week ended June 14.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) rose 5.4% after the casino company late Monday said it plans a public offering of 18 million common shares to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) slid 6.79% after late Monday the company reported non-GAAP net income of CAD0.12 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Feb. 1, down from a CAD0.25 during the year-ago quarter while net sales fell year-over-year to CAD73.5 million from C$83.1 million. The tea retailer also said sales for the 17 weeks ended May 30 declined 27.4% from the same period last year to $41.2 million.

