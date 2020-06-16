Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2020: HLT,HYRE,ERI,DTEA

Consumer stocks continue to trade higher in late trade, supported by new data showing retail sales surged 17.7% during May to $485.5 billion, led by apparel and sporting goods along with spending at restaurants and bars. The SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.4% in recent trade while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 1.80% this afternoon.

In company news, Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) was narrowly higher shortly ahead of Tuesday's closing bell after the hospitality chain said it would eliminate around 2,100 jobs and extend previously announced furloughs, reduced hours and corporate pay cuts for at least another 90 days as it weathers the COVID-19 pandemic. Idled employees would receive severance pay, outplacement support and expedited recruitment when travel resumes, it said.

HyreCar (HYRE) rose almost 17% on Tuesday after the vehicle-sharing service reported a new, all-time monthly record of more than 79,000 rental days during May. The company also said business growth has largely returned to pre-COVID 19 levels, climbing to 19,587 rental days during the week ended June 14.

Eldorado Resorts (ERI) rose 5.6% after the casino company late Monday said it plans a public offering of 18 million common shares to raise funds for general corporate purposes.

DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) slid nearly 11% after late Monday the company reported non-GAAP net income of CAD0.12 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Feb. 1, down from a CAD0.25 during the year-ago quarter while net sales fell year-over-year to CAD73.5 million from C$83.1 million. The tea retailer also said sales for the 17 weeks ended May 30 declined 27.4% from the same period last year to $41.2 million.

