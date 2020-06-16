Consumer Sector Update for 06/16/2020: HEAR, JILL, BIG, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mostly flat to higher during early trading Tuesday.

Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up over 1%, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were inactive

Turtle Beach (HEAR) was gaining over 20% in value after it raised its Q2 sales outlook to a range of between $74 million and $77 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $43.8 million.

J. Jill (JILL) was surging by more than 51% after saying it has entered into two forbearance agreements with lenders under its asset-based loan and term loan credit facilities because it has fallen out of compliance with certain covenants.

Big Lots (BIG) was advancing by over 2% as it closed its sale and leaseback transactions with affiliates of Oak Street Real Estate Capital, LLC relating to its four company-owned distribution centers. Gross proceeds from the transactions were $725 million and net proceeds, after expenses and taxes, are expected to be approximately $550 million.

