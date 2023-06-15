News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2023: GAMB, VMAR, TGT, XLP, XLY

June 15, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) up 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.9% lower.

Gambling.com Group (GAMB) was shedding 14.7% in value after it priced an underwritten offering by certain selling stockholders of approximately 4.3 million ordinary shares at $9.25 per share.

Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) was down 9.7% after saying it has agreed to sell 493,828 shares of its common stock to certain investors at $4.05 per share for gross proceeds of about $2 million.

Target (TGT) was climbing past 1.7% after it raised its quarterly dividend to $1.10 per share from $1.08, payable on Sept. 10 to shareholders on record as of Aug. 16.

