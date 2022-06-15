Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2022: DDL, RGS, CPS, GS, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.88% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently climbing past 1%.

Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) was over 5% higher after it reported a Q1 non-GAAP loss of 1.31 renminbi ($0.21) per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of 22.22 renminbi per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 3.21 renminbi per share.

Regis (RGS) was slipping past 6% after saying it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange saying that it does not meet certain NYSE continued listing standards.

Cooper-Standard (CPS) was over 7% lower after saying it retained Goldman Sachs (GS) as a financial advisor to assist the company in "analyzing and evaluating potential alternatives" for refinancing its capital structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.