Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2022: CAR,NTCO,HTZ

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 1.7%.

In company news, Avis Budget Group (CAR) gained 11% after a regulatory filing late Tuesday showed executive board chairman Bernardo Hees last week bought a combined 29,400 of the company's shares priced between $167.74 to $169.58 each, with the June 10 transactions increasing his indirect stake - held through his BHJH Master Trust - in the rental car company to 479,876 shares.

Natura & Co (NTCO) rose 8.6% after the cosmetics company Wednesday said Roberto Marques is stepping down as CEO and executive board chairman and will retire by the end of the year. He will be succeeded by non-executive director Fabio Barbosa, who is expected to lead Natura to a "simpler" holding company structure.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) added 7.8% after the car rental company Wednesday authorized a new, $2 billion share buyback program, adding to the $200 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program.

