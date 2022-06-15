Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2022: BYND,CAR,NTCO,HTZ

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in mid-week trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) adding 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 3.2%.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) jumped almost 14% higher on Wednesday, adding to a fractional gain on Tuesday that followed the plant-based meat substitute firm saying it was expanding distribution of its Cookout Classic burger pack to more than 10,000 North American stores. The company also said entertainer Kevin Hart is starring in a new series of Beyond Beef ads now airing on television in addition to partnering with Live Nation (LYV) Canada to be the exclusive plant-based protein at six Toronto Live Nation concert venues.

Natura & Co (NTCO) rose 9.6% after the cosmetics company Wednesday said Roberto Marques is stepping down as CEO and executive board chairman and will retire by the end of the year. He will be succeeded by non-executive director Fabio Barbosa, who is expected to lead Natura to a "simpler" holding company structure.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) gained 7.5% after a regulatory filing late Tuesday showed executive board chairman Bernardo Hees last week bought a combined 29,400 of the company's shares priced between $167.74 to $169.58 each, with the June 10 transactions increasing his indirect stake - held through his BHJH Master Trust - in the rental car company to 479,876 shares.

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) added 5% after the car rental company Wednesday authorized a new, $2 billion share buyback program, adding to the $200 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program.

