Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2021: UNFI,DOOO,DOO.TO,DKNG,VRM

Consumer stocks were ending lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF Tuesday dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, United Natural Foods (UNFI) rose 2.6% after privately held Crisp said the grocery wholesaler and distributor has formalized a business relationship with the data-management company and will be using its programmatic commerce platform to monitor sales and inventory levels across United's retail sales channels.

BRP (DOOO) climbed 3.6% after the Canadian snowmobile and recreational vehicles manufacturer announced plans for a modified Dutch auction to buy back up to CA$350 million ($287.3 million) of its subordinate voting shares at between CA$94 to CA$113 per share starting on Friday and concluding July 23.

To the downside, DraftKings (DKNG) dropped 4.4% after short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged the sports-betting company has "systematically skirted the law" and that its predecessor SBTech had "extensive dealings in black-market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime." DraftKings declined to comment on specific allegations but told MT Newswires it conducted a thorough review of SBTech prior to closing the deal and was "comfortable with the findings."

Vroom (VRM) tumbled more than 11% after the automobile e-commerce company disclosed plans for a $500 million private placement of senior unsecured convertible notes due 2026, subject to market and other conditions.

