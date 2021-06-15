Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2021: HOME, ONEW, RCL, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were higher pre-bell Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up around 0.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was climbing by 0.02% in recent trading.

The 40-day "go-shop" period under At Home Group's (HOME) deal to be bought by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman expired June 14, the company said. At Home Group was marginally lower recently.

OneWater Marine (ONEW) was down more than 1% as it unveiled a deal to acquire Stone Harbor Marina, which has been serving New Jersey's boaters for over 50 years, for an undisclosed amount.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) was slightly advancing after announcing plans to raise $650 million by issuing senior unsecured notes that mature in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

