Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2020: TTM,JVA,GNUS

Consumer stocks were little changed Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing about 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping less than 0.1%.

In company news, Tata Motors (TTM) slid 5.1% after Monday reporting a Q4 net loss of INR27.50 per share, reversing a INR3.28 per share profit during the same quarter last year and trailing the two-analyst mean expecting an INR0.27 per share net loss on a GAAP basis for the three months ended March 31. The India-based carmaker also warned it expects "significantly weaker" Q1 results due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reportedly said it will eliminate another 1,100 contract positions at its Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing plants in the UK as it seeks to lower operating costs by around GBP5 billion per year.

Among gainers, Genius Brands International (GNUS) raced 8.5% higher after saying Arnold Schwarzenegger will receive warrants to buy the company's stock as an advance against his profit participation in its "Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten" animated series premiering next year on Amazon (AMZN) Prime. The former California governor and actor voices the lead character and also is the executive producer of the show.

Coffee Holding Co (JVA) climbed 6.6% after the coffee roaster and distributor reported net income of $0.09 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30, reversing a $0.04 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

