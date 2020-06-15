Markets
PVH

Consumer Sector Update for 06/15/2020: PVH, CDXC, MMM, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were trading flat-to-lower during Monday's premarket activity. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were flat, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) declined 2.4%.

Stocks moving on the news include PVH (PVH), which retreated nearly 5%. RBC Capital increased the clothing company's price target to $48 from $30, while maintaining its sector perform rating.

Chromadex (CDXC) declined more than 4% after registering the potential sale of up to $125 million in securities, including common stock, debt securities and warrants.

3M (MMM) was also down nearly 3% after reporting its net sales for the month of May declined 20% to $2.2 billion from a year earlier.

