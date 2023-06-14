Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2023: TM, MMMB, WMT, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was up 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by 0.33%.

Toyota Motor's (TM) shareholders declined investor demands calling for the company to disclose more information on climate lobbying activity and also backed all 10 directors on the company's board, media outlets reported. Toyota Motor was almost 5% higher recently.

MamaMancini (MMMB) was up more than 2% after its fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.04 per share topped analysts' expectations of $0.02 per share.

Walmart (WMT) backed fintech startup ONE will begin offering 5% annual interest on up to $100,000 of savings in ONE accounts, Reuters reported, citing a source. Walmart was slightly advancing recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.