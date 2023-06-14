Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2023: F, XPON, CNVS

Consumer stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed.

In company news, Ford (F) will invest $660 million to produce its new Ranger model at its General Pacheco plant in Argentina, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The carmaker's shares were rising 0.6%.

Cineverse (CNVS) shares tumbled 33% after the company said late Tuesday that it plans a public offering of shares and warrants.

Expion360 (XPON) said Wednesday its e360 SmartTalk Bluetooth-enabled battery is available to pre-order, with preliminary shipments scheduled for Q3. The company's shares were up 3.2%.

