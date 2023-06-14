News & Insights

Markets
F

Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2023: F, XPON, CNVS

June 14, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) little changed.

In company news, Ford (F) will invest $660 million to produce its new Ranger model at its General Pacheco plant in Argentina, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The carmaker's shares were rising 0.6%.

Cineverse (CNVS) shares tumbled 33% after the company said late Tuesday that it plans a public offering of shares and warrants.

Expion360 (XPON) said Wednesday its e360 SmartTalk Bluetooth-enabled battery is available to pre-order, with preliminary shipments scheduled for Q3. The company's shares were up 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F
XPON
CNVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.