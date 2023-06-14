Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2023: EAST, DIS, WBD, F, CNVS

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.2%.

In company news, Eastside Distilling (EAST) shares dropped 27% after it said late Tuesday it secured a deal that will convert a "substantial" portion of its outstanding debt to equity.

Walt Disney's (DIS) "Daredevil: Born Again" and Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) "The Penguin" series production will remain suspended until after the end of the Writers Guild of America's strike, Deadline reported Wednesday. Disney shares were down 1.7% and Warner was down 1%.

Cineverse (CNVS) shares tumbled 31% after the company said late Tuesday that it plans a public offering of shares and warrants.

Ford (F) will invest $660 million to make the new Ranger model at its General Pacheco plant in Argentina, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. The carmaker's shares gained 0.5%.

