Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2022: KAVL,PM,EYE,SAVE,JBLU,ULCC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.4%.

Data showed a 0.8% increase in US producer prices during May, matching market expectations.

In company news, Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) climbed more than 32% after late Monday announcing a new development and distribution agreement with Philip Morris International (PM) for the sale of its electronic nicotine delivery products outside the US. Philip Morris shares were 0.3% lower in recent trade.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) climbed 7.6% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the optical retail chain will replace Renewable Energy Group (REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday following Chevron's (CVX) recent acquisition of ethanol producer Renewable Energy.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) was 3.5% higher after the discount carrier said it was providing JetBlue (JBLU) and Frontier Group (ULCC) with the same due diligence information.

