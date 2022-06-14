Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2022: KAVL, PM, EYE, REGI, CVX, ANF, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.20% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was advancing by 0.79% recently.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (KAVL) shares were gaining more than 45% after the company said it reached an agreement with a unit of Philip Morris International (PM) for the development and distribution of electronic nicotine delivery system products outside the US.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) will replace Renewable Energy Group (REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 from June 16, following Chevron's (CVX) acquisition of Renewable Energy, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. National Vision Holdings shares were recently up more than 13%.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) shares were more than 1% higher after the company said it expects to achieve annual revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion by the end of the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2026 as part of its 2025 financial targets.

