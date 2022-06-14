Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2022: BF.A,BF.B,KO,KAVL,PM,EYE,SAVE,JBLU,ULCC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in Tuesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising less than 0.1%.

Data earlier Tuesday showed a 0.8% increase in US producer prices during May, matching market expectations.

In company news, Brown & Forman (BF-A,BF-B) slid 1.8%, reversing a fractional gain, after the spirits distributor and Coca-Cola (KO) Tuesday announced a new global partnership to market a Jack & Coke pre-mixed cocktail product combining Brown-Forman's Jack Daniels's Tennessee Tennessee whiskey and Coca-Cola, with an initial launch planned in Mexico late this year and expanding globally in 2023. Coca-Cola shares were 2.7% lower this afternoon.

Kaival Brands Innovations (KAVL) added more than 29% after late Monday announcing a new development and distribution agreement with Philip Morris International (PM) for the sale of its electronic nicotine delivery products outside the US. Philip Morris shares were 0.2% higher in recent trade.

National Vision Holdings (EYE) climbed 5.4% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said the optical retail chain will replace Renewable Energy Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday following Chevron's (CVX) recent acquisition of ethanol producer Renewable Energy.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) gained 3.6% after the discount carrier said it was continuing talks with JetBlue (JBLU) and the Frontier Group (ULCC) over their respective takeover efforts and was providing both suitors with the same data - and on the same terms - for their due diligence. Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote on Frontier's $2.9 billion buyout proposal on June 30.

