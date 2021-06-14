Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2021: RIDE,OTLY,WISH

Consumer stocks were drifting lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Lordstown Motors (RIDE) dropped about 17% after saying CEO Steve Burns and chief financial officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, effective immediately, and that a special board committee probing accusations in March 12 short-seller report identified issues over the accuracy of certain statements about customer pre-orders of its electric trucks.

Oatly Group (OTLY) fell 6.8% after Oppenheimer Monday began coverage of the maker of plant-based dairy products with a perform stock rating.

ContextLogic (WISH) rose 12.6% after announcing a new, two-year partnership with PrestaShop that will enable more than 300,000 merchants and brands to sell their products on the company's Wish e-commerce platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.