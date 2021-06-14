Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2021: RIDE, RCL, SENEA, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were quiet pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were both recently unchanged.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) said Steve Burns and Julio Rodriguez have resigned as its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, respectively. Separately, the company said the investigation conducted by the special committee of its board of directors into a March 12 note from Hindenburg Research found the report "in significant respects, false and misleading." However, Lordstown said the investigation did identify issues surrounding the accuracy of certain statements regarding its pre-orders. Lordstown was more than 18% lower recently.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) said that its cruise ship, Adventure of the Seas, has set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas on Saturday, according to a company statement. Royal Caribbean was slightly declining in recent trading.

Seneca Foods (SENEA) was up 1.5% after it reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.62 per diluted share for continuing operations, down from $2.27 a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.