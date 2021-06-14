Markets
HEXO

Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2021: HEXO,HEXO.TO,RIDE,OTLY,WISH

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks pared most of their midday declines this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.1% as well.

In company news, HEXO (HEXO) declined 6.8% reporting a net loss of CA$20.7 million ($18.6 million) for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30 compared with a CA$19.5 million loss during the year-ago quarter while net sales rose 2% year over year to CA$22.7 million.

Oatly Group (OTLY) fell 4.7% after Oppenheimer began coverage of the maker of plant-based dairy products with a perform stock rating.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) dropped 18.8% after saying CEO Steve Burns and chief financial officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, effective immediately, and that a special board committee probing accusations in March 12 short-seller report identified issues over the accuracy of certain statements about customer pre-orders of its electric trucks.

To the upside, ContextLogic (WISH) rose 12.7% after announcing a new, two-year partnership with PrestaShop that will enable more than 300,000 merchants and brands to sell their products on the company's Wish e-commerce platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEXO RIDE OTLY WISH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular