Consumer Sector Update for 06/14/2021: HEXO,HEXO.TO,RIDE,OTLY,WISH

Consumer stocks pared most of their midday declines this afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.1%, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.1% as well.

In company news, HEXO (HEXO) declined 6.8% reporting a net loss of CA$20.7 million ($18.6 million) for its fiscal Q2 ended April 30 compared with a CA$19.5 million loss during the year-ago quarter while net sales rose 2% year over year to CA$22.7 million.

Oatly Group (OTLY) fell 4.7% after Oppenheimer began coverage of the maker of plant-based dairy products with a perform stock rating.

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) dropped 18.8% after saying CEO Steve Burns and chief financial officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, effective immediately, and that a special board committee probing accusations in March 12 short-seller report identified issues over the accuracy of certain statements about customer pre-orders of its electric trucks.

To the upside, ContextLogic (WISH) rose 12.7% after announcing a new, two-year partnership with PrestaShop that will enable more than 300,000 merchants and brands to sell their products on the company's Wish e-commerce platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

