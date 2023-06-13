Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2023: TM, BG, CHGG, XLY, XLP

Consumer stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was 0.66% higher, while the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was recently down 0.08%.

Toyota Motor (TM) was advancing more than 5% higher after it introduced new battery technologies to support next-generation electric vehicles.

Bunge (BG) was down almost 2% lower after agreeing to merge with Viterra in a stock-and cash deal. Under the terms of the deal, Viterra shareholders will receive about 65.6 million Bunge's common shares, with an aggregate value of about $6.2 billion, and about $2 billion in cash.

Chegg (CHGG) said it is reducing its global workforce by about 4%, or roughly 80 employees, to support its artificial intelligence strategy. Chegg was slightly higher in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.