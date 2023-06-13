Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2023: GME, HD, TSN, BG

Consumer stocks were rising late Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 0.4% from a year earlier in the week ended June 10 after a 0.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

In company news, GameStop (GME) shares rose 11% after Executive Chairman Ryan Cohen boosted his stake in the company to 12.1%.

Home Depot (HD) acquired Temco Logistics, an appliance delivery and installation company, the Wall Street Journal reported. Home Depot shares were 0.3% lower.

Tyson Foods (TSN) said it will lay off 228 employees who have chosen to not relocate from the Chicago area to the company's headquarters in Arkansas. Tyson Food was down 0.9%.

Bunge (BG) agreed to merge with privately held agriculture network company Viterra in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $8.2 billion, creating a diversified global agribusiness company. Bunge shares were up 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.