Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2023: BG, NFLX, OSTK

Consumer stocks were rising on Tuesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) up 0.9%.

In economic news, Redbook US same-store sales rose by 0.4% from a year earlier in the week ended June 10 after a 0.6% year-over-year increase in the previous week.

Redbook noted slower-than-expected sales of fans and air conditioners despite warmer weather, but discount stores saw spending on food, groceries and household goods. Father's Day spending and seasonal demand are expected to drive June spending before moderation in July.

In company news, Bunge (BG) on Tuesday agreed to merge with privately held agriculture network company Viterra in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $8.2 billion, creating a diversified global agribusiness company. Bunge shares were up 2%.

Netflix (NFLX) shares were rising 2.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the company is engaged in discussions to live stream this fall its first sporting event, a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.

Bed Bath & Beyond on Monday named Overstock.com (OSTK) as the stalking horse bidder for its assets, including all intellectual properties and business data, according to a bankruptcy filing Tuesday.

