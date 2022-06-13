Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLP, XLY, FNKO, ELMS, VLTA

Consumer stocks were losing ground in midday trading Monday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling about 1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating 4%.

In company news, Funko (FNKO) was more than 5% lower after acquiring Mondo, a pop-culture company that specializes in limited-edition vinyl records and screen-printed posters, for an undisclosed amount.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) plunged about 65% after disclosing plans Sunday to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The move follows a review of the company's products and commercialization plans.

Volta (VLTA) declined more than 21% after the company made several senior management changes, including the appointment of Vincent Cubbage as interim chief executive officer.

