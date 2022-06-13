Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2022: XLP, XLY, DWAC, ELMS, VLTA

Consumer stocks remained weak late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) falling about 2% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 4.8%.

In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) lost about 14% in value after the blank-check firm disclosed a further investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission into its proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) plunged about 63% after disclosing plans Sunday to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The move follows a review of the company's products and commercialization plans.

Volta (VLTA) declined more than 26% after the company made several senior management changes, including the appointment of Vincent Cubbage as interim chief executive officer.

