VLTA

Consumer Sector Update for 06/13/2022: VLTA, BJ, CHH, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down more than 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by more than 3% recently.

Volta (VLTA) said it made several senior management changes, including the appointment of Vincent Cubbage as interim chief executive officer. Volta was recently down over 14%.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) said it will open four new locations as part of its 2022 development plans. BJ's Wholesale Club was slipping past 4% recently.

Choice Hotels International (CHH) was down more than 1% after saying it agreed to acquire Radisson Hotel Group Americas for about $675 million.

