Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2023: FRZA, ONEW, NIO, CWH, XLP, XLY

June 12, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Consumer stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) recently gaining 0.14% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) advancing by 0.56%.

Forza X1 (FRZA) said recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) placed an initial purchase order to buy 100 units of Forza's upcoming 22-foot electric monohull boat. Forza X1 was shedding over 45% in value recently.

Nio (NIO) will cut prices for all vehicle models by 30,000 renminbi ($4,201) starting Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle maker said on its Weibo account. Nio was recently up more than 4%.

Camping World Holdings (CWH) said it has agreed to acquire Oregon-based Funtime RV. The transaction's financial terms were not disclosed. Camping World Holdings was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

