Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2023: FOX, CVNA, MDLZ

June 12, 2023 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Fox's (FOX) Fox News unit sent a cease-and-desist letter to former host Tucker Carlson over his new show on Twitter, which had 169 million views for its first two episodes, news media outlets reported Monday. Fox shares were down 0.5%.

Kerrisdale Capital said Monday that it's short of shares of Carvana (CVNA), alleging the company is "struggling under the challenges of a severe industry downturn and the unsustainable burden of $6.5 [billion] in debt." Carvana shares were up 7.4%.

Mondelez International's (MDLZ) Norwegian unit said Sunday it has requested a meeting with the Norwegian government to clarify its stance on its continued presence in Russia amid a growing corporate boycott in the Nordic region. Mondelez was down almost 1%.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
