Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2023: FOX, CVNA, MDLZ

Consumer stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.2%.

In company news, Fox's (FOX) Fox News unit sent a cease-and-desist letter to former host Tucker Carlson over his new show on Twitter, which had 169 million views for its first two episodes, news media outlets reported Monday. Fox shares were down 0.5%.

Kerrisdale Capital said Monday that it's short of shares of Carvana (CVNA), alleging the company is "struggling under the challenges of a severe industry downturn and the unsustainable burden of $6.5 [billion] in debt." Carvana shares were up 7.4%.

Mondelez International's (MDLZ) Norwegian unit said Sunday it has requested a meeting with the Norwegian government to clarify its stance on its continued presence in Russia amid a growing corporate boycott in the Nordic region. Mondelez was down almost 1%.

