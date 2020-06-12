Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2020: PRTY, CCL, LULU, XLP, XLY

Markets
Consumer firms were advancing pre-bell Friday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were up more than 1% while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were over 2% higher.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) was surging past 39% even as it posted a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.28 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share.

Carnival (CCL) was gaining more than 13% in value after saying it was extending the pause of its cruise operations and cancelling 2020 cruises from British Columbia in Canada and a number of Hawaii cruises for early 2021.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) was down over 3% after it reported late Thursday a net profit of $0.22 per share in Q1, down sharply from $0.74 per share a year earlier, as revenue plunged 17% to $652.0 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital had expected net income of $0.26 per share on revenue of $695.98 million for the quarter.

