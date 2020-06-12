Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2020: HTZ,CTIB,PRTY,LULU

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling 0.3% this afternoon, giving back an earlier gain, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising about 0.3%.

In company news, Hertz Global (HTZ) raced to a more than 39% gain after the Wall Street Journal said the rental car company may sell $1 billion worth of its stock to take advantage of the recent increase in its share price. The company's share price has been whipsawed in recent weeks as it grappled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the travel industry, sinking from a 52-week high of $20.29 per share on Feb. 26 to a low of 56 cents per share late last month after Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection.

Yunhong CTI (CTIB) soared more than 33% after the company said it completed a $5 million equity sale with a Singapore-based investment manager, issuing another 50,000 class A preferred shares to LF International Pte at $10 apiece. Each preferred share is convertible into 10 common shares, and when combined with its purchases of preferred and common stock since January, the June 5 transaction boosts LF International's overall stake in Yunhong CTI to 56.9% once fully converted.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) climbed 26% after the retailer Friday said it plans to close about 21 of its existing stores while opening two new stores this year. Another 10 new-store openings previously planned for 2020 likely will be postponed until next year, it said.

lululemon athletica (LULU) fell over 4% after the yoga-wear seller late Thursday reported Q1 results below Street views.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.