Consumer Sector Update for 06/12/2020: CTIB,PRTY,LULU

Consumer stocks were narrowly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.2% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising about 0.3%.

In company news, Yunhong CTI (CTIB) soared more than 70% after the company said it completed a $5 million equity sale with a Singapore-based investment manager, issuing another 50,000 class A preferred shares to LF International Pte at $10 apiece. Each preferred share is convertible into 10 common shares, and when combined with its purchases of preferred and common stock since January, the June 5 transaction boosts LF International's overall stake in Yunhong CTI to 56.9% once fully converted.

Party City Holdco (PRTY) climbed more than 25% after the retailer Friday said it plans to close about 21 of its existing stores while opening two new stores this year. Another 10 new-store openings previously planned for 2020 likely will be postponed until next year, it said.

lululemon athletica (LULU) fell almost 5% after the yoga-wear seller late Thursday reported Q1 results below Street views.

