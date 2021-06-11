Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2021: KHC,PLAY,CRCT

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) rose fractionally, overcoming a small decline earlier Friday after the food conglomerate announced its purchase of Assan Foods from Turkish production partner Kibar Holding through a deal valuing the sauces-maker at around $100 million.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) was down 2.2%, reversing its early advance that followed the sports bar and restaurant company reporting a surprise Q1 profit of $0.40 per share and a 66% year-over-year sales increase to $265.3 million, also exceeding the $258 million Street view.

Cricut (CRCT) fell 8.6% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade of the do-it-yourself projects company to equal-weight from overweight previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.