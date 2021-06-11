Markets
KHC

Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2021: KHC,PLAY,CRCT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Kraft Heinz (KHC) rose fractionally, overcoming a small decline earlier Friday after the food conglomerate announced its purchase of Assan Foods from Turkish production partner Kibar Holding through a deal valuing the sauces-maker at around $100 million.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) was down 2.2%, reversing its early advance that followed the sports bar and restaurant company reporting a surprise Q1 profit of $0.40 per share and a 66% year-over-year sales increase to $265.3 million, also exceeding the $258 million Street view.

Cricut (CRCT) fell 8.6% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade of the do-it-yourself projects company to equal-weight from overweight previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC PLAY CRCT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular