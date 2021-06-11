Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2021: AMC,KHC,PLAY,CRCT

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed late in Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) climbed 14.5% after S&P Global Ratings raised its credit rating for the movie theater chain to CCC+ with a positive outlook from CCC- previously, saying the company has enough liquidity to keep operating while attendance in movie theaters recovers from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) rose fractionally, overcoming a small decline earlier Friday after the food conglomerate announced its purchase of Assan Foods from Turkish production partner Kibar Holding through a deal valuing the sauces-maker at around $100 million.

On the losing side, Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) was down 3.4%, reversing its early advance that followed the sports bar and restaurant company reporting a surprise Q1 profit of $0.40 per share and a 66% year-over-year sales increase to $265.3 million, also exceeding the $258 million Street view.

Cricut (CRCT) fell 8.2% after a Morgan Stanley downgrade of the do-it-yourself projects company to equal-weight from overweight previously.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.