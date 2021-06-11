Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2021: AMC, PLAY, CHWY, CAKE, TSLA

Consumer stocks were flat ahead of Friday's opening bell as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) were both unchanged.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) shares were 4% higher after S&P Global Ratings lifted its credit rating on the movie theater chain operator to CCC+ from CCC- with a positive outlook.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) is up 7.5% after the sports bar and restaurant company swung to profit and higher revenue in Q1.

Chewy (CHWY) is down 1.3% after the pet products retailer swung to profit and higher sales in fiscal Q1.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) is also up by 1.1% after the restaurant company priced concurrent public offerings of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2026, and about 3.1 million of its common shares.

Tesla (TSLA) shares are up marginally after the automaker unveiled the new all-wheel drive Model S Plaid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.