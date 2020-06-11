Markets
IDEX

Consumer Sector Update for 06/11/2020: IDEX,SERV,GRUB,JD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF slipping 3.8% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was falling 5.4%.

In company news, Ideanomics (IDEX) fell more than 15% after Thursday announcing a new partnership with the Beijing Silk Road Rainbow Group to jointly develop more than 2,000 electric-powered buses in China. The companies also said they have selected several manufacturers to assist with the project, which is working to meet demand ahead of a December 2022 deadline by the Chinese government for bus operators to convert their fleets to clean-energy vehicles.

JD.com (JD) dropped 5% after the Chinese e-commerce platform priced a $3.88 million global offering of 133 million class A shares at $29.16 apiece, representing a 52% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to support supply chain-based technology initiatives, the company said.

To the upside, ServiceMaster Global Holdings (SERV) rose almost 11% after the home-services company earlier Thursday said it expects between $510 million to $525 million in Q2 revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus for $476 million.

GrubHub (GRUB) rose over 5% after the company said it agreed to a $7.3 billion buyout by UK delivery services rival Just Eat. Under terms of the proposed all-stock transaction, investors will receive 0.671 of a Just Eat American depository share for each GrubHub share, valuing the target company at $75.15 per share. Existing Grubhub shareholders would own about 30% of the combined companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IDEX SERV GRUB JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular