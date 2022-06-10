Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2022: XLP, XLY, EBET, RGS, COTY

Consumer stocks were losing ground in early afternoon trading Friday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) down nearly 0.5% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) retreating more than 4%.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to a record low level of 50.2 in June from 58.4 in May, well below expectations for a much smaller decline to 58.1, while the US seasonally adjusted consumer price index rose by 1% in May, ahead of expectations for a 0.7% increase.

In company news, EBET (EBET) fell almost 15% after disclosing plans to raise about $3.5 million in gross proceeds through a private placement of common shares and warrants to several institutional investors.

Regis (RGS) jumped about 18% after it entered into a partnership with Zenoti, which will provide its technology platform and software services to hair care brands including Supercuts, SmartStyle, and Cost Cutters.

Coty (COTY) was marginally lower after saying it aims to gradually resume its equity distributions while continuing to reduce debt. The beauty company also entered agreements with several banks to start hedging a planned $200 million share buyback program in 2024.

