Markets
SFIX

Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2022: SFIX, FTDR, MGM, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.53% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was retreating more than 19% after it reported a Q3 net loss $0.72 per share, wider than the per-share loss of $0.18 a year earlier.

Frontdoor (FTDR) said it named Kathy Collins as its chief marketing officer. Frontdoor was down more than 4% recently.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it struck a deal to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, a unit of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450 million in cash. MGM Resorts International was slipping past 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SFIX FTDR MGM XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular