Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2022: SFIX, FTDR, MGM, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.53% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 1% recently.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) was retreating more than 19% after it reported a Q3 net loss $0.72 per share, wider than the per-share loss of $0.18 a year earlier.

Frontdoor (FTDR) said it named Kathy Collins as its chief marketing officer. Frontdoor was down more than 4% recently.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) said it struck a deal to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, a unit of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450 million in cash. MGM Resorts International was slipping past 2% recently.

