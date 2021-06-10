Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2021: SIG, RH, GME, CELH, PLBY

Consumer stocks were slightly higher ahead of the opening bell on Thursday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.04% higher while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.31%.

In company news, Signet Jewelers (SIG) was more than 7% higher after it swung to a profit and higher revenue in fiscal Q1. The jewelry retailer also raised its FY2022 adjusted operating income and revenue outlook and revived its dividend program.

RH (RH) is up almost 10% after reporting late Wednesday higher adjusted profit and revenue in fiscal Q1 and raised its 2021-2022 revenue growth outlook.

Gamestop (GME) reported better-than-expected Q1 results but disclosed that it received a request from the US Securities and Exchange Commission to produce documents and information to be used on the regulator's investigation into the company's securities trading. Shares of the video game retailer are down more than 7%.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) is sliding by more than 14% after it priced a public offering of about 6.5 million common shares at $62.50 apiece.

PLBY Group (PLBY) is also down nearly 6% after after the Playboy parent company priced an upsized public offering of 4.7 million common shares at $46 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $217.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.