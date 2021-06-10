Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2021: RH,SIG,CELH

Markets
Consumer stocks were advancing Thursday, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.8% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rose 0.4%.

In company news, RH (RH) rallied more than 15% after the specialty retailer reported improved Q1 results, with adjusted earnings climbing to $4.89 per share from $1.27 per share and net sales growing 78% year-over-year to $860.8 million, blowing past average analyst estimates for an adjusted profit of $4.12 per share on $757.7 million in sales in a Capital IQ survey. RH also raised its sales growth forecast for FY22.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed 9.9% after the company said it was reinstating its quarterly dividend and increasing its FY22 outlook following better-than-expected Q1 results. It earned $2.23 per share excluding one-time items on $1.69 billion in sales. The Street was at $1.27 per share and $1.62 billion, respectively.

Celsius Holdings (CELH) slid over 14% after the beverage company priced a $62.5 million public offering of 1 million common shares at $62.50 per share, more than 14% below Wednesday's closing price. Several institutional investors and Celsisus executives, including CEO John Fieldly, sold a combined 5.5 million shares at the same offering price.

