Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2021: DIBS,RH,SIG,CELH

Consumer stocks rose during Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.3%.

In company news, 1stdibs.com (DIBS) rallied in its stock market debut, rising to a first-day high of $29.30 after the luxuries e-commerce company priced its $115 million initial public offering of 5.75 million shares at $20 apiece, or near the top end of its expected price range.

RH (RH) added more than 16% after the specialty retailer reported improved Q1 results, with adjusted earnings climbing to $4.89 per share from $1.27 per share and net sales growing 78% year-over-year to $860.8 million, blowing past average analyst estimates for an adjusted profit of $4.12 per share on $757.7 million in sales in a Capital IQ survey. RH also raised its sales growth forecast for FY22.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) climbed nearly 15% after the company said it was reinstating its quarterly dividend and increasing its FY22 outlook following better-than-expected Q1 results. It earned $2.23 per share excluding one-time items on $1.69 billion in sales. The Street was at $1.27 per share and $1.62 billion, respectively.

Among decliners, Celsius Holdings (CELH) slid over 16% after the beverage company priced a $62.5 million public offering of 1 million common shares at $62.50 per share, more than 14% below Wednesday's closing price. Several institutional investors and Celsisus executives, including CEO John Fieldly, sold a combined 5.5 million shares at the same offering price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.