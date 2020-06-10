Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2020: GES, UNFI, RRGB, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday as shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.3% higher, while consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.59%.

Guess (GES) was slipping past 11% as it posted a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $1.81 per share, wider than the apparel retailer's adjusted loss of $0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected an adjusted loss of $0.91 per share.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) was down more than 7% as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.40, up from adjusted EPS of $0.61 recorded by the food wholesaler in the prior-year quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $1.41.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) was retreating by more than 6% after reporting fiscal Q1 adjusted net loss of $6.66, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected a loss of $1.55 per share.

