Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2020: APTV,AMC,TSLA,SBUX

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing about 0.3% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping about 0.3%.

In company news, Aptiv (APTV) was ahead 6% after the auto-parts company priced a $1 billion public offering of nearly 13.2 million common shares at $75.91 each, matching Tuesday's closing price for the stock, and also issued 10 million 5.50% Series A mandatory convertible preferred shares at $100 apiece for another $1 billion in gross proceeds. Each of the preferred shares are scheduled to automatically convert into between 1.0754 to 1,3173 common shares on June 15, 2023.

Tesla (TSLA) climbed 9.1% to a new, all-time high of $1,027.47 per share to become the world's most valuable carmaker as ranked by market capitalization after Wedbush Securities raised its price target for the company's stock by $200 to $1,000 a share, citing surging demand for its Model 3 electric sedan in China.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) rose over 5% after the company said late Tuesday it plans to reopen all of its movie theaters around the world in July. The company also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Starbucks (SBUX) slid 4% after the coffeehouse chain projected a non-GAAP net loss in a range of $0.55 to $0.70 per share for its Q3 ending June 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.15 adjusted loss.

