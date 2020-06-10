Consumer Sector Update for 06/10/2020: AMC,TSLA,SBUX

Consumer stocks were narrowly mixed, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing about 0.1% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was slipping about 0.5%.

In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) rose 10% after the company said late Tuesday it plans to reopen all of its movie theaters around the world in July. The compant also reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

Tesla (TSLA) climbed 8.2% to a new, all-time high of $1,019.86 per share after Wedbush Securities raised its price target by $200 to $1,000 a share, citing surging demand for its Model 3 electric sedan in China.

Starbucks (SBUX) slid 4.9% after the coffeehouse chain projected a non-GAAP net loss in a range of $0.55 to $0.70 per share for its Q3 ending June 30, trailing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.15 adjusted loss.

