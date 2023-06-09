Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2023: FRZA, APRN, NFLX, ABNB

Consumer stocks were mixed in late afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) little changed and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.6%.

In company news, Forza X1 (FRZA) said that recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) placed an initial purchase order to buy 100 units of Forza's upcoming 22-foot electric monohull boat. Forza X1 shares were down 6.8%.

Blue Apron (APRN) said it closed the deal to transfer its operational infrastructure to FreshRealm, partly for $25 million in upfront cash. The meal kit company's shares jumped 82%.

Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions rose after the company started a password-sharing crackdown in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from streaming analytics firm Antenna. The stock rose 2.9%.

Airbnb (ABNB) and other furnished rentals companies benefitting from a tax loophole in France may face amendments as the country's finance ministry is planning to end the benefit, Reuters reported, citing French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Airbnb was up 2%.

