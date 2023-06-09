Consumer Sector Update for 06/09/2023: APRN, NFLX, ABNB

Consumer stocks were mixed on in afternoon trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) down 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.9%.

In company news, Blue Apron (APRN) said it closed the deal to transfer its operational infrastructure to FreshRealm, partly for $25 million in upfront cash. The online meal kit company's shares jumped 63%.

Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions rose after the company started a password-sharing crackdown in the US, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from streaming analytics firm Antenna. Netflix shares rose 3.8%.

Airbnb (ABNB) and other furnished rentals companies benefitting from a tax loophole in France may see amendments as the country's finance ministry is planning to close down the benefit, Reuters reported, citing French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. Airbnb was up 2.5%.

